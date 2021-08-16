Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VEGPF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

