Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 8.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $86,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,765. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

