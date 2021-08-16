Velocity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VELOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Velocity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Velocity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,878,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

