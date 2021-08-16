Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,940. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

