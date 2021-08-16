Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,411 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

