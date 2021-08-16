Versor Investments LP Invests $227,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

