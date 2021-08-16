Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

