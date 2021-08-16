Versor Investments LP Sells 400 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.