Versor Investments LP Takes $218,000 Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $94.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.