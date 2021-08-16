VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in July

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

