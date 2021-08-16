Vidya Price Reaches $0.24 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Vidya has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,893,764 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

