ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

VRAY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

