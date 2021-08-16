VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, VIG has traded up 7% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $926,202.85 and approximately $693.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

