Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. 26,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,141,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

