Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.65 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

