VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $440,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 424,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 156.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,594 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.