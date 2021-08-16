Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.07. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 1,637 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.81 million and a PE ratio of 89.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

