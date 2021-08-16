Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $418,886.92 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $22,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

