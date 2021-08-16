Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

VTEX opened at $29.28 on Monday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

