Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $35.33 on Monday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

