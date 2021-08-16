WandX (WAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $115.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $99,030.01 and $115.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WandX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.17 or 0.00925919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00109570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047229 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.