Warburg Research Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.00 ($322.35).

zooplus stock opened at €392.60 ($461.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €271.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

