Warburg Research Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.42 ($25.20).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

