Warp Finance Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $401,670.96 and $16,514.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $85.94 or 0.00187516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

