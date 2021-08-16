We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 207,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $63.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.