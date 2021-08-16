We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at $85.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.