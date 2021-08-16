We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VYM opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

