We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

