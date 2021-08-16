We Are One Seven LLC Sells 390 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $414.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.53. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

