Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 212.0% in July

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WMLLF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
