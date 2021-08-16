WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

