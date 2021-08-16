Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $463.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.