Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of KMX opened at $128.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

