Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

