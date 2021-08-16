Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN opened at $309.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

