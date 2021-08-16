Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “
- 8/6/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PTGX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,948. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.58.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
