Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

8/11/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PTGX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,948. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

