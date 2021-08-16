Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL):

8/13/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

7/2/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. 899,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,862. The company has a market cap of $723.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

