WELL (WELL) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $81.39 million and $1.07 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00914862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00100746 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

