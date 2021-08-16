Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPL. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.19. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

