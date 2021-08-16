Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $325.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $293.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.08. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,597,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

