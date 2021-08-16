Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 5.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

WFC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 1,134,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110,990. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.