Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,203,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 63,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 767,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,110,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

