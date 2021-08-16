WePower Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. WePower has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $156,771.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

