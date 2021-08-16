Wesleyan Assurance Society Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $249.52. 46,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

