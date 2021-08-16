Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,899. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

