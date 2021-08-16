Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

