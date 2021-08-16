Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $60.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $169,461,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.