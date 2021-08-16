Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $60.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.
WPM traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $169,461,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
