Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,705 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $142.79 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

