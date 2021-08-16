Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 22.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $274.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

