Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 30.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,500,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $213,687,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, ICAP raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.